Caxton Associates LP Makes New $8.80 Million Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,013 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,800,000. NetEase makes up 1.3% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,754,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Price Performance

NTES stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $105.75. 295,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.86. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NetEase

About NetEase

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.