Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,000. argenx accounts for 0.7% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in argenx by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after buying an additional 443,217 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in argenx by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,032,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,748,000 after buying an additional 416,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in argenx by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,966,000 after buying an additional 193,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in argenx by 4,901.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,807,000 after buying an additional 129,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 128,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on argenx from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on argenx from $595.00 to $582.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on argenx from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.95.

argenx Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ARGX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $453.19. 78,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.13. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $333.07 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of -109.01 and a beta of 0.72.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

