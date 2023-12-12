Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 863,559 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,000. Itaú Unibanco makes up approximately 0.8% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 63.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,691,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,479,000 after buying an additional 2,588,679 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 214,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective on the stock.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. 3,608,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,306,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

