CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Cap of $43.45 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $43.45 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0539 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00017430 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,536.58 or 1.00009172 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011448 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009893 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003668 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0531123 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $2,892,245.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.