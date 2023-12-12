Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the November 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

CLLNY stock remained flat at $19.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 76,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,009. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Cellnex Telecom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays downgraded Cellnex Telecom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cellnex Telecom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

Further Reading

