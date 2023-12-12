Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.50 to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.77.

CVE traded down C$0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.34. 3,649,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221,090. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$20.31 and a one year high of C$29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.02.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.12. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of C$14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 4.011745 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

