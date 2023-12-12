Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.12

Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Charter Hall Retail REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.
Charter Hall Retail REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.79, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Charter Hall Retail REIT Company Profile
