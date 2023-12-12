Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.12

Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Charter Hall Retail REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.

Charter Hall Retail REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.79, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Charter Hall Retail REIT Company Profile

Charter Hall Retail REIT is the leading owner of property for convenience retailers. Charter Hall Retail REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers.

