Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.60 Per Share

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Chemring Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHG traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 328 ($4.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,133. The company has a market cap of £908.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,339.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 293.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 289.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98. Chemring Group has a twelve month low of GBX 253.95 ($3.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 338 ($4.24).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.64) target price on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Monday, November 13th.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

