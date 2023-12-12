Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHK traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.76. 1,808,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,698. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $102.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

