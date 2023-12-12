Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPK

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CPK traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.37. The stock had a trading volume of 163,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $132.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day moving average is $108.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 539,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,779,000 after acquiring an additional 40,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.