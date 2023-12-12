China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.30

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.
China Coal Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35.
China Coal Energy Company Profile
China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.
