China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Down 76.3% in November

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the November 15th total of 564,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Conch Venture Price Performance

Shares of CCVTF stock remained flat at 0.77 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 1.10. China Conch Venture has a 52 week low of 0.77 and a 52 week high of 0.77.

About China Conch Venture

Featured Stories

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

