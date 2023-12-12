China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Down 76.3% in November

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the November 15th total of 564,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Conch Venture Price Performance
Shares of CCVTF stock remained flat at 0.77 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 1.10. China Conch Venture has a 52 week low of 0.77 and a 52 week high of 0.77.
About China Conch Venture
