China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Up 2,475.0% in November

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 2,475.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th.

CSUAY traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,779. China Shenhua Energy has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

