China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Up 2,475.0% in November

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 2,475.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on China Shenhua Energy
China Shenhua Energy Price Performance
About China Shenhua Energy
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Shenhua Energy
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.