Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Chromia (CHR) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $128.64 million and $17.50 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chromia Profile

Chromia was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 767,434,439 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

