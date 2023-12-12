CIBC Boosts Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$16.75

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$16.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FRU. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.75.

Shares of FRU stock traded down C$0.44 on Tuesday, reaching C$12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 486,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,921. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.66 and a 1 year high of C$16.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.21. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.20 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 41.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

