CIBC Boosts Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target to C$167.00

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$156.00 to C$167.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$176.92.

Waste Connections Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up C$4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$196.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,267. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$169.72 and a 1-year high of C$196.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$184.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$185.67.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.77 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 8.9657306 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total transaction of C$70,250.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total value of C$70,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.87, for a total transaction of C$153,895.95. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

