CIBC Raises Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$9.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SES. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.15.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SES stock traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 970,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,063. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.14. The stock has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$5.81 and a 12-month high of C$8.76.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$417.50 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 2.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7082204 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

In related news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Featured Stories

