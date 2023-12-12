Citizens Holding (CIZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Citizens Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $53.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.04. Citizens has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $17.00.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter.
About Citizens
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
