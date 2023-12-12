Citizens Holding (CIZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $53.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.04. Citizens has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

About Citizens

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Citizens by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Citizens by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Citizens during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Citizens in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.