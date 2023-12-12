CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 566,500 shares, an increase of 612.6% from the November 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 226.6 days.

CK Asset Stock Performance

CHKGF remained flat at $4.62 during trading on Tuesday. 53 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,442. CK Asset has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30.

Get CK Asset alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC started coverage on shares of CK Asset in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About CK Asset

(Get Free Report)

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.