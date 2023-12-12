Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,003,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 1,880,901 shares.The stock last traded at $3.30 and had previously closed at $3.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CLNE. Northland Securities started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $700.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $95.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,186,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,155 shares during the last quarter. ECP ControlCo LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $13,493,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,082,455 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,997,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,089,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,988,000 after buying an additional 1,435,096 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

