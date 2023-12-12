Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.440–0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.0 million-$32.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.1 million.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.78. 260,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,042. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.39. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $111.03.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Clearfield from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Clearfield by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

