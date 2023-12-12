CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Bryan T. Durkin Sells 5,560 Shares

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CME Group Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ CME traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.79. 865,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,042. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.00.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.
