CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, an increase of 219.3% from the November 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,017,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CMG Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of CMG Holdings Group stock remained flat at $0.00 on Tuesday. CMG Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

