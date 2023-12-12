Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 580.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Several analysts recently commented on CCHGY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($32.64) to GBX 2,400 ($30.13) in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
