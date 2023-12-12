Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the November 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cochlear from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHEOY traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $96.38. 4,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,751. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.43 and its 200-day moving average is $81.82. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $66.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

