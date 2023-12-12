Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) Shares Down 0.2%

Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.08 and last traded at $28.08. 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (ESGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 equities from developed markets outside of the US (excluding REITs). Securities are screened for dividend yields and the Investment Managers proprietary ESGM Ratings that draw on the SASB materiality framework.

