Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Hits $410.18 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 12th. Compound has a total market cap of $410.18 million and $41.78 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $50.98 or 0.00122983 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00036780 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00027952 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006277 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000150 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,045,700 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

