Compound (COMP) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Compound token can now be bought for about $49.54 or 0.00121013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $398.62 million and $45.14 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00027276 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005837 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002384 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,045,954 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,045,700.38633462 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.11491953 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 432 active market(s) with $51,145,574.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

