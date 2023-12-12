Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Stock Performance

NYSE CNDB remained flat at $10.54 on Tuesday. 1,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,257. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDB. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter worth about $8,939,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III by 78.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after buying an additional 559,000 shares during the period. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter worth about $4,892,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter worth approximately $4,343,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concord Acquisition Corp III

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Concord Acquisition Corp III was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

