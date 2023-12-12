Conflux Reaches Market Capitalization of $590.14 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $590.14 million and $40.45 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,847.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.29 or 0.00174530 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.61 or 0.00557230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00411070 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00048428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00115962 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,551,231,848 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,550,979,158.2771 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17707282 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $46,534,143.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.