Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFRZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on December 31st

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6094 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Conifer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
Conifer Price Performance
NASDAQ CNFRZ traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.97. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99. Conifer has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $27.00.
Conifer Company Profile
