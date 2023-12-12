Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFRZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on December 31st

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6094 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Conifer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Conifer Price Performance

NASDAQ CNFRZ traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.97. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99. Conifer has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.