Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.150-1.190 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.5 million-$90.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.1 million.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCSI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.17. 60,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,515. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCSI. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 178.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

