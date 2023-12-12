CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $91.63 and last traded at $91.93. 405,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 667,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.52.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.50.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.50 million. Analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $1,005,620.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,991.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,716,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,304,000 after buying an additional 904,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after buying an additional 407,651 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,922,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,904,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,457,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

