Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Up 500.0% in November

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Consumers Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CBKM stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. Consumers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Consumers Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Consumers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.08%.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

