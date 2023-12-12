Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Trading Down 0.9%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €72.46 ($77.91) and last traded at €72.94 ($78.43). 329,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €73.60 ($79.14).

The business has a fifty day moving average of €65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €67.58.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

