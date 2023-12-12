Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.600-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Cooper Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $400.30.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Cooper Companies stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.26. 256,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,486. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $303.74 and a fifty-two week high of $399.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, February 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 20th.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $927.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.19%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,166 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,417,000 after purchasing an additional 42,384 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

