Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Corebridge Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corebridge Financial to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Corebridge Financial has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,410,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,304,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,680,000 after acquiring an additional 750,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,736,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,423,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,839 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

