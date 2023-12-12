Cormark Increases Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$31.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target upped by research analysts at Cormark from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.44.

MFC stock traded up C$0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,867,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,048. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.36. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$23.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.47. The company has a current ratio of 123.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.82 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.6529492 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

