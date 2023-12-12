CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sets New 52-Week High at $231.54

Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $231.54 and last traded at $231.00, with a volume of 10344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CorVel Stock Up 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.04.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $1,683,520.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 323,534 shares in the company, valued at $68,084,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,883,620. Company insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in CorVel by 1.6% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in CorVel by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 14.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CorVel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CorVel by 2.2% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

See Also

