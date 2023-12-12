Cosmos (ATOM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $749.50 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.33 billion and $749.50 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.43 or 0.00027907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00086516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004537 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 378,731,635 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

