Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $664.44 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $11.60 or 0.00028131 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.39 billion and $664.44 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00090353 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00013343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004480 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 378,700,712 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

