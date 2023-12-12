Cronos (CRO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.22 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0982 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.48 billion and approximately $20.22 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00085297 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00027342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00013748 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004537 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

