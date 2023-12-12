CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.500-8.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $351.5 billion-$357.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $353.7 billion. CVS Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.500- EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.94.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,249,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,689,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 433.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 94,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 76,530 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,210,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $152,007,000 after purchasing an additional 173,561 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 29.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

