Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading 4.8% Higher

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.31. 121,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 873,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of -1.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $36,320.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 709,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,293,225.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $62,108.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $36,320.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 709,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,293,225.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,085 shares of company stock valued at $117,894 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,935,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

