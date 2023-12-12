Decred 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.49 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Decred has a market capitalization of $230.57 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $14.68 or 0.00035939 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00121393 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00028698 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005960 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002392 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,704,933 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

