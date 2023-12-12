DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0592 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0592 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $1.75 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 59.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00121393 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00035939 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00028698 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005960 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002392 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.