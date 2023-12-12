Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.5 billion-$22.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.0 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.530-6.730 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Barclays lowered Dell Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $69.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $76.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 146.30%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

