Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.7 billion-$54.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.6 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 1.050-1.300 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.24. 8,242,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,122,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

