Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.200-3.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Deluxe also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.400 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deluxe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Deluxe Price Performance

NYSE DLX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $818.31 million, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.00 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deluxe will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 50.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

