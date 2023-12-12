Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.100-3.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Deluxe also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 3.200-3.450 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Deluxe Price Performance

Shares of DLX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. 238,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,150. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. The company has a market cap of $818.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 173.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,739,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 81.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 207,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after buying an additional 188,788 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 222.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 171,327 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,228,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after buying an additional 143,372 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

